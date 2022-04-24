The International Monetary Fund has slashed its forecast for global economic growth to 3.6% this year, saying Russia's war in Ukraine threatens a fragile recovery from disruptions caused by the pandemic. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
Russia-Ukraine War Slowing Global Economic Recovery
Episodes
-
April 24, 2022
2022 Starts Off Deadly for Mexico’s Media Workers
-
April 24, 2022
Cooking Show Re-creates Age-Old Recipes
-
-
April 24, 2022
Ukraine War Adds to Supply Strain in Global Auto Industry
-
April 23, 2022
Ukraine’s Dnipro Home to Thousands Displaced by War
-
April 23, 2022
biden.mp4
Facebook Forum