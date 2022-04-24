Accessibility links

Russia-Ukraine War Slowing Global Economic Recovery

The International Monetary Fund has slashed its forecast for global economic growth to 3.6% this year, saying Russia's war in Ukraine threatens a fragile recovery from disruptions caused by the pandemic. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

