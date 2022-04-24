A global shortage of microchips is only a part of the difficulty roiling the global automotive industry. As more drivers return to work as pandemic restrictions ease — increasing demand for new vehicles — inventory is scarce. VOA's Kane Farabaugh has more from Chicago.
Ukraine War Adds to Supply Strain in Global Auto Industry
