Ukraine War Adds to Supply Strain in Global Auto Industry

A global shortage of microchips is only a part of the difficulty roiling the global automotive industry. As more drivers return to work as pandemic restrictions ease — increasing demand for new vehicles — inventory is scarce. VOA's Kane Farabaugh has more from Chicago.

