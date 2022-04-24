Accessibility links

French Elections: Le Pen's Late Surge Rattles Europe Amid Russian Security Threat

France goes to the polls Sunday for the final round of voting in the presidential election — with far-right leader Marine Le Pen just a few points behind incumbent Emmanuel Macron. As Henry Ridgwell reports, a Le Pen victory would have big implications for European security at a critical time.

