French Elections: Le Pen's Late Surge Rattles Europe Amid Russian Security Threat
France goes to the polls Sunday for the final round of voting in the presidential election — with far-right leader Marine Le Pen just a few points behind incumbent Emmanuel Macron. As Henry Ridgwell reports, a Le Pen victory would have big implications for European security at a critical time.
