Ukraine’s Dnipro Home to Thousands Displaced by War

The Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine – near war-ravaged Donetsk – has become a new target of Russian aggression. Apart from locals, over 135,000 internally displaced Ukrainians now live there. Yaroslava Movchan met with several families from eastern Ukraine who have found refuge in the city of Dnipro. Anna Rice narrates her story. VOA footage by Alex Pronski.