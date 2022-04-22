Accessibility links

The Role of a Soldier

The Role of a Soldier
The Role of a Soldier

"Is it a possible [scenario for you] to send Russian troops to Ukraine?" Sergei Loiko, a journalist for the Los Angeles Times, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2013 at a press conference. Putin then replied that it was "complete nonsense" and that nothing like this "can be [possible]." Nine years later, Loiko, a Russian citizen, and longtime U.S. resident, decided to join the Ukrainian army after Russia attacked Ukraine. In this film, Loiko meets average Ukrainian citizens armed to defend their country. These people were doctors, teachers, businessmen, actors, etc. Now they dropped their identities and took on the role of a soldier.​ Director - Anna Nelson, Camera - Vladimir Badikov, Editing - Elena Matusovsky

