The police and fire departments in the Washington, D.C., area have started a humanitarian aid initiative to help Ukraine. Many other volunteers in the area have also been sending much-needed supplies to Ukraine. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story, narrated by Steve Baragona.
Washington-Area Police and Fire Departments Help Ukraine
