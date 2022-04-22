Accessibility links

Washington-Area Police and Fire Departments Help Ukraine

The police and fire departments in the Washington, D.C., area have started a humanitarian aid initiative to help Ukraine. Many other volunteers in the area have also been sending much-needed supplies to Ukraine. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story, narrated by Steve Baragona.

