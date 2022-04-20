Kharkiv Boy Adopted From Ukraine, Now Grown, Helps His Native Country
Tom Birkhoff was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine, and adopted by a U.S. family over 15 years ago. But now that his home country has been attacked by Russia, he started a donation drive to help Ukraine. Birkhoff sends needed goods and raises money, which he sends to his childhood friend for distribution.
Episodes
-
April 19, 2022
Mnangagwa Receiving Independence Torch
-
April 19, 2022
Soldiers parading in Zimbabwe on Independence Day
-
April 19, 2022
Paratroopers Landing at Babourfields Stadium
-
April 18, 2022
Elvis Nyathi Laid to Rest
-
-
Facebook Forum