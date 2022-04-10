The world is shocked at what has been discovered in the Ukrainian town of Bucha after Russian forces retreated. As residents and authorities investigate the devastation, they are finding mass graves, burned out vehicles and destroyed buildings amid the widespread loss of life. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports on the atrocities in Bucha, which Ukrainian officials equate to war crimes.
Ukrainian Authorities in Bucha Exhuming Multiple Mass Graves
