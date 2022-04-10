Ukrainian Authorities in Bucha Exhuming Multiple Mass Graves

Accessibility links

The world is shocked at what has been discovered in the Ukrainian town of Bucha after Russian forces retreated. There are mass graves, burned out vehicles and destroyed buildings amid the widespread loss of life. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports on the atrocities in Bucha.

The world is shocked at what has been discovered in the Ukrainian town of Bucha after Russian forces retreated. As residents and authorities investigate the devastation, they are finding mass graves, burned out vehicles and destroyed buildings amid the widespread loss of life. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports on the atrocities in Bucha, which Ukrainian officials equate to war crimes.

