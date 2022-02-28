Accessibility links

VOA Report from Kyiv: Some Residents Use Pause in Attacks to Escape City

VOA's Heather Murdock reports from the train station in Kyiv Monday that crowds of people are trying to leave the city during a break from attacks, as delegations from Russia and Kyiv meet for talks today in Belarus.

