VOA's Heather Murdock reports from the train station in Kyiv Monday that crowds of people are trying to leave the city during a break from attacks, as delegations from Russia and Kyiv meet for talks today in Belarus.
VOA Report from Kyiv: Some Residents Use Pause in Attacks to Escape City
Episodes
-
-
February 25, 2022
Zimbabweans Sheltering in Place Amid Bombings in Ukraine
-
-
February 24, 2022
Zimbabwean in Ukraine Says Many Students Want to Leave Ukraine
-
February 24, 2022
Explosions near Ukraine airfield and bomb depot
-
February 22, 2022
Russia Extends Military Drills Amid Fears It Will Invade Ukraine