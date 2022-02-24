Explosions near Ukraine airfield and bomb depot

Accessibility links

Social media users on Thursday published videos of what appeared to be explosions in central Ukraine after Russia launched a military operation in the country. A number of explosions near an airfield and bomb depot in Myrhorod, in the Poltava region, were caught on camera. (AP)

Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

Ukraine's leadership said at least 40 people have been killed so far in what it called a “full-scale war” targeting the country from the east, north and south.

