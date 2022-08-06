Some Ukrainian refugees in Los Angeles were allowed to live in student dorms over the summer. But with the start of the school year just a couple of weeks away, they’re not sure what will happen to them. VOA Russian visited a dorm at the University of Southern California and spoke with refugees who are facing new hardships. Anna Rice narrates the story. Camera: Vazgen Varzhabetian
refugees.mp4
Some Ukrainian refugees in Los Angeles were allowed to live in student dorms over the summer. But with the start of the school year just a couple of weeks away, they’re not sure what will happen to them. VOA Russian visited a dorm at the University of Southern California and spoke with refugees who are facing new hardships. Anna Rice narrates the story. Camera: Vazgen Varzhabetian
Episodes
-
August 06, 2022
Blinken to Lay Out Strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa During Visit
-
-
August 06, 2022
Opposition Leader Says Late Cont Mhlanga
-
-
August 06, 2022
Senior Govt Official Speaking About Life, Legacy of Cont Mhlanga
-