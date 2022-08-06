Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

refugees.mp4

refugees.mp4
Embed
refugees.mp4

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:58 0:00

Some Ukrainian refugees in Los Angeles were allowed to live in student dorms over the summer. But with the start of the school year just a couple of weeks away, they’re not sure what will happen to them. VOA Russian visited a dorm at the University of Southern California and spoke with refugees who are facing new hardships. Anna Rice narrates the story. Camera: Vazgen Varzhabetian

Some Ukrainian refugees in Los Angeles were allowed to live in student dorms over the summer. But with the start of the school year just a couple of weeks away, they’re not sure what will happen to them. VOA Russian visited a dorm at the University of Southern California and spoke with refugees who are facing new hardships. Anna Rice narrates the story. Camera: Vazgen Varzhabetian

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG