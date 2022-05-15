U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States supports Finland and Sweden applying for NATO membership. This follows statements from those countries’ leaders in the wake of Russia’s ongoing and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Leaders say the war has them rethinking their own security. A warning: some viewers may find images in this report disturbing. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
America Supporting Finland, Sweden Applying for NATO Membership
Episodes
-
-
May 14, 2022
Letter Z Becomes Russian Propaganda Tool
-
-
May 13, 2022
Zimbabwe Refugee Camp Goes Green With Animal Waste
-
-
May 12, 2022
'The Beast' Appointed UNICEF Ambassador