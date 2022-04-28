According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, female soldiers and officers make up about 15% of Ukrainian army combat forces. Since 2014, more than 30,000 Ukrainian women have become combat veterans. Those numbers have shot up since the Russian invasion. Mariia Prus has the story.
Female Soldiers Fight for Ukraine, Equality With Male Peers
Episodes
-
-
-
-
-
April 27, 2022
US: NATO Must Send Weapons to Ukraine ‘at Speed of War’
-
April 27, 2022
02210000-0aff-0242-9b65-08da2739d35d_240p.mp4
Facebook Forum