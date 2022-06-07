Britain to Supply Ukraine With Long-Range Missile Launchers

Accessibility links

Britain announced Monday it will supply an unspecified number of long-range missile launchers to Ukraine, following the United States' decision last week to send similar weapons. Ukrainian troops will be trained to use the systems in Britain in the coming weeks. Henry Ridgwell reports from London. Videographer: Henry Ridgwell

