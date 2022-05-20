Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Russian Artists Flee Country Amid Brutal Clampdown on Opposition to Ukraine War

Russian Artists Flee Country Amid Brutal Clampdown on Opposition to Ukraine War
Embed
Russian Artists Flee Country Amid Brutal Clampdown on Opposition to Ukraine War

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:50 0:00

Amid a severe clampdown on political opposition and civil society in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, thousands of people have fled the country – including many artists, whose work is often critical of President Vladimir Putin. Some of those artists are now in Finland

Amid a severe clampdown on political opposition and civil society in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, thousands of people have fled the country – including many artists, whose work is often critical of President Vladimir Putin. Some of those artists are now in Finland, as Henry Ridgwell reports from Helsinki.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG