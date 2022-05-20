Amid a severe clampdown on political opposition and civil society in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, thousands of people have fled the country – including many artists, whose work is often critical of President Vladimir Putin. Some of those artists are now in Finland, as Henry Ridgwell reports from Helsinki.
Russian Artists Flee Country Amid Brutal Clampdown on Opposition to Ukraine War
