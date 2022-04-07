Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

05280000-0aff-0242-d428-08da17e282e6_240p.mp4

05280000-0aff-0242-d428-08da17e282e6_240p.mp4
Embed
05280000-0aff-0242-d428-08da17e282e6_240p.mp4

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:10 0:00
Direct link

Since the start of Russia's invasion, millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes, leaving behind animals in shelters and zoos. Now it is up to dozens of volunteers and international groups to care for them.Mariia Prus has the story.It contains graphic images that some viewers might find disturbing

See comments

Since the start of Russia's invasion, millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes, leaving behind animals in shelters and zoos. Now it is up to dozens of volunteers and international groups to care for them. Mariia Prus has the story. It contains graphic images that some viewers might find disturbing.

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG