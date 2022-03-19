In just three weeks, amid Russia's invasion, an estimated 3 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, including Poland where herculean efforts are underway to feed and care for the new arrivals. VOA’s Myroslava Gongadze reports from Medyka, a Polish town along the border with Ukraine.
Aid Group Welcomes Ukraine Refugees With Hot Meal in Poland
