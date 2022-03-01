VOA Report: On the Road from Kyiv to Lviv

VOA's Heather Murdock reports from her car as she travels from Kyiv to Lviv Tuesday, describing the scenes on the road and the situation in Kyiv as she left.
February 28, 2022
VOA Report from Kyiv: Some Residents Use Pause in Attacks to Escape City
February 25, 2022
Zimbabweans Sheltering in Place Amid Bombings in Ukraine
February 24, 2022
Zimbabwean in Ukraine Says Many Students Want to Leave Ukraine
February 24, 2022
Explosions near Ukraine airfield and bomb depot
