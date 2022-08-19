Ukrainian athlete Lyudmila Dzhigalova spent several months in Kharkiv when Russia invaded her country. Eventually, the Olympic champion’s son convinced her to leave the city and move to California. He stayed behind. VOA Russian has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Vazgen Varzhabetian
Ukrainian Olympic Champion Finds Refuge in California
Ukrainian athlete Lyudmila Dzhigalova spent several months in Kharkiv when Russia invaded her country. Eventually, the Olympic champion’s son convinced her to leave the city and move to California. He stayed behind. VOA Russian has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Vazgen Varzhabetian
Episodes
-
August 20, 2022
In Mozambique, Banana Wholesalers Are Turning into Pedalers
-
-
-
August 17, 2022
Angola Preparing for Crucial General Elections
-
-