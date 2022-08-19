Accessibility links

Ukrainian Olympic Champion Finds Refuge in California

Ukrainian Olympic Champion Finds Refuge in California
Ukrainian Olympic Champion Finds Refuge in California

Ukrainian athlete Lyudmila Dzhigalova spent several months in Kharkiv when Russia invaded her country. Eventually, the Olympic champion’s son convinced her to leave the city and move to California. He stayed behind. VOA Russian has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Vazgen Varzhabetian

Ukrainian athlete Lyudmila Dzhigalova spent several months in Kharkiv when Russia invaded her country. Eventually, the Olympic champion's son convinced her to leave the city and move to California. He stayed behind. VOA Russian has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Vazgen Varzhabetian

