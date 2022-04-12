Accessibility links

Ukrainian Refugees Race to Escape War

Tijuana has become one place where families and friends of Ukrainian refugees come to seek safety for their loved ones who have escaped the war. VOA News Celia Mendoza witnessed these efforts, a few meters from the United States port of entry, El Chaparral, at the San Diego, Tijuana, Mexico border.

