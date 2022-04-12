Ukrainian Refugees Race to Escape War
Tijuana has become one place where families and friends of Ukrainian refugees come to seek safety for their loved ones who have escaped the war. VOA News Celia Mendoza witnessed these efforts, a few meters from the United States port of entry, El Chaparral, at the San Diego, Tijuana, Mexico border.
Episodes
-
-
April 11, 2022
Russia Ramps Up Attacks on Civilian Targets in Ukraine
-
April 10, 2022
Preparations Underway for Slain Elvis Nyathi's Burial
-
April 10, 2022
Ukrainian Authorities in Bucha Exhuming Multiple Mass Graves
-
-
April 09, 2022
UN Condemns Deadly Missile Attack on Ukraine Railway Station