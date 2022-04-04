Ukraine’s President Calls Russian Assault ‘Genocide’

Accessibility links

Ukraine’s president has called Russia’s ongoing and unprovoked war a “genocide” while Western officials have condemned what they call atrocities committed by Russian forces in a Kyiv suburb. The U.S. secretary of state travels to Europe this week to meet with NATO allies. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more. GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: The following video contains content which some people may find disturbing.

