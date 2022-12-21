Ukraine Prepares for Possible Military Offensive From Belarus
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Belarus Monday in what some see as an attempt to pressure dictator Alexander Lukashenko into joining a ground offensive. VOA Eastern Europe Bureau Chief Myroslava Gongadze reports from the Ukrainian-Belarusian border with videographer Eugene Shynkar
Episodes
-
-
December 17, 2022
US Finalizing Plans to Send Patriot Missile Systems to Ukraine
-
-
December 15, 2022
Mnangagwa, Others Isolated Over Targeted Sanctions
-
December 15, 2022
Biden on Billions of Dollars' worth of U.S. Investments in Africa
-
December 15, 2022
Biden Says World Can't Function Without Africa
Facebook Forum