For Ukraine’s War Survivors, Struggle Just Beginning

As Russia began its assault in Ukraine, its initial goal was to capture the capital city – Kyiv. In the early days of the invasion, Russian forces occupied towns on the outskirts of the capital – newly built neighborhoods where many prosperous, young families had settled. One of the communities most devastated was Irpin, 20 kilometers outside the capital. For VOA, Anna Chernikova reports from Irpin. Camera: Eugene Shynkar

