Ukraine Claims Evidence of War Crimes in Recaptured Territory

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States on Sunday accused Russia of committing war crimes of massive proportions. Oksana Markarova cited evidence collected at mass burial sites, including one in Izium, a city recently retaken by Ukraine after months under Russian occupation. Marcus Harton has more

