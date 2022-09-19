Ukraine Claims Evidence of War Crimes in Recaptured Territory
Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States on Sunday accused Russia of committing war crimes of massive proportions. Oksana Markarova cited evidence collected at mass burial sites, including one in Izium, a city recently retaken by Ukraine after months under Russian occupation. Marcus Harton has more
Episodes
-
September 19, 2022
Mourners Line Streets as Queen Elizabeth II Passes on Way to Lie in State
-
September 17, 2022
77th Session of the U.N. General Assembly
-
September 17, 2022
What is the UNGA?
-
September 17, 2022
Biden Calls South Africa Vital Voice Sespite Russia Stance
-
September 16, 2022
An Isolated Russia Looks to China
-
September 15, 2022
Mourners Line Streets as Queen Elizabeth II Passes on Way to Lie in State