Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Ukrainian Orphan Finds New Home and Hope in America

Ukrainian Orphan Finds New Home and Hope in America
Embed
Ukrainian Orphan Finds New Home and Hope in America

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:00 0:00
Direct link

Phil and Kristie Graves are a U.S.couple from Maryland and parents of three biological children and an adopted girl with special needs from Armenia. Recently, they decided to adopt a six-year-old girl with special needs from Ukraine. But that was before the Russian invasion. Anush Avetisyan has the story. Videographer: Dmytri Shakhov

Phil and Kristie Graves are a U.S.couple from Maryland and parents of three biological children and an adopted girl with special needs from Armenia. Recently, they decided to adopt a six-year-old girl with special needs from Ukraine. But that was before the Russian invasion. Anush Avetisyan has the story. Videographer: Dmytri Shakhov

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG