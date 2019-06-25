Uganda Soccer Captain Spills on Secret Tactic to Defeat Zimbabwe At AFCON Games

Uganda's goalkeeper captain, Denis Onyango, speaks ahead of his team's game Wednesday against Zimbabwe, at the 2019 AFCON.The Cranes of Uganda beat DRC 2-0 in their opening match Saturday,
Uganda's goalkeeper captain, Denis Onyango, speaks ahead of his team's game Wednesday against Zimbabwe, at the 2019 AFCON.The Cranes of Uganda beat DRC 2-0 in their opening match Saturday, and are hoping for a victory against Zimbabwe's Warriors who lost 0-1 to Egypt, on the first day of the games.
Facebook Forum