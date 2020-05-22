Uganda Security Accused of Using Excessive Force on Opposition Activists
Uganda's security officers stand accused of using excessive force and targeting political opponents while carrying out lockdown measures during the coronavirus pandemic. On April 19, police arrested Ugandan legislator Francis Zaake and released a week later but with scars and partially blind.
