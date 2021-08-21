Accessibility links

Uganda Responds to U.S. Appeal to Host Afghans Refugees; Expects Breakthrough on Covid-19 Vaccine

Uganda Responds to U.S. Appeal to Host Afghans Refugees; Expects Breakthrough on Covid-19 Vaccine

In a wide-ranging interview with VOA reporter Peter Clottey, Ugandan Foreign Affairs Minister, Hon. Gen. Al-Haji Abubaker Odongo Jeje said his country has agreed to host some refugees from Afghanistan, and said Uganda is on the verge of a breakthrough on developing a vaccine, soon.

