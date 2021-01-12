Accessibility links

Uganda Female Presidential Candidate ...
There are eleven candidates running for president in Uganda's January election but just one - Nancy Kalembe - is a woman. Kalembe says Uganda needs a change of leadership after 34 years of President Yoweri Museveni and she believes she's the right woman for the job. Halima Athumani reports.

