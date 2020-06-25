Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

COVID Uganda Olympic Runner ...

COVID Uganda Olympic Runner ...
Embed
COVID Uganda Olympic Runner ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:25 0:00
Direct link

The coronavirus pandemic has some world athletes struggling to stay sharp for next year’s Tokyo Olympics after training facilities were shut down and competitions cancelled. Ugandan runner Halima Nakaayi, the 2019 World Athletics Championships gold medalist in the 800 meters, has been affected

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG