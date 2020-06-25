COVID Uganda Olympic Runner ...
The coronavirus pandemic has some world athletes struggling to stay sharp for next year’s Tokyo Olympics after training facilities were shut down and competitions cancelled. Ugandan runner Halima Nakaayi, the 2019 World Athletics Championships gold medalist in the 800 meters, has been affected
Episodes
-
June 25, 2020
Trump Administration Suspends Some Temporary Work Visas
-
-
June 24, 2020
A Peak At VOA Employee's Typical Telework ...
-
-
June 24, 2020
Did France Live Up to Expectations?
-
June 23, 2020
Vulnerable People Facing Significant COVID-19 Impact