Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Two South Sudanese Migrants Rescued at Sea Tell of Dreams, Hopes

Two South Sudanese Migrants Rescued at Sea Tell of Dreams, Hopes
Embed
Two South Sudanese Migrants Rescued at Sea Tell of Dreams, Hopes

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:31 0:00
Direct link

The tale of two South Sudanese brothers recently rescued in the Mediterranean Sea is a common one among the many African migrants seeking better lives in Europe. The two men left Libya on a flimsy boat, but the engine broke down and they were eventually picked up by the Ocean Viking rescue ship.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG