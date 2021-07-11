Accessibility links

Pakistani American Judge Makes History ...

Zahid Quraishi, a Pakistani American Muslim, has made history by becoming the first Muslim federal judge in the United States. After being nominated to the U.S. District court of New Jersey by President Joe Biden, Judge Quraishi’s nomination was approved by the U.S. Senate in June.

