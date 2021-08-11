Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Turkey Kurds Killings -- USAGM

Turkey Kurds Killings -- USAGM
Embed
Turkey Kurds Killings -- USAGM

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:03 0:00
Direct link

Turkey Kurds Killings: Police in Turkey are investigating circumstances leading to the recent killings of seven members of a Kurdish family. Rights groups and experts say the Turkish government should act swiftly to prevent ethnic tensions. VOA’s Sirwan Kajjo reports from Washington.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG