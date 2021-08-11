Turkey Kurds Killings -- USAGM
Turkey Kurds Killings: Police in Turkey are investigating circumstances leading to the recent killings of seven members of a Kurdish family. Rights groups and experts say the Turkish government should act swiftly to prevent ethnic tensions. VOA’s Sirwan Kajjo reports from Washington.
