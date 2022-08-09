Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

New Constitution Charts Uncertain Future for Tunisia

New Constitution Charts Uncertain Future for Tunisia
Embed
New Constitution Charts Uncertain Future for Tunisia

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:05 0:00
Direct link

Tunisia’s new and controversial constitution goes into effect later this month, cementing the vast powers seized a year ago by its author, President Kais Saied — though fewer than three in 10 voters cast their ballots in a July referendum. From Tunis, Lisa Bryant reports the North African country’s future depends on many factors — including whether Tunisians will defend the Arab Spring’s only democracy.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG