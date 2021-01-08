Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Trump, Violence in USA ...

Trump, Violence in USA ...
Embed
Trump, Violence in USA ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:39 0:00
Direct link

In a video released Thursday night, President Donald Trump said he is outraged by the “violence, lawlessness and mayhem” that transpired when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol this week. Trump is facing a growing call from Democrats and Republicans who say he must be removed from office.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG