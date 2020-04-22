Trump Suspends Immigration for 60 Days
The Trump administration is ordering a 60-day suspension of immigration into the United States, specifically for individuals seeking permanent residence, also known as a green card. Trump said the move is necessary to protect American workers already suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.
