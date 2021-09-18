Trump's Supporters in Washington DC for Public Protest
Supporters of former USA president, Donald Trump, will on Saturday return to Congress, the legislative arm of the government, where they attempted to violently stop the counting of electoral votes of the 2020 presidential poll. The riot will be in solidarity with those arrested after the first riot.
