Trump Sees Border Wall Promise as Key to Re-Election

President Donald Trump and opposition Democrats remain at odds over the president's demand for a border wall with Mexico, a split that has led to a partial government shutdown now in its third week. Trump believes that delivering on his campaign promise of a border wall is crucial to his re-election hopes next year. Opposition Democrats feel just as strongly that they need to stop him to show what their party stands for. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more on the politics motivating