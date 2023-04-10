Trump's Lawyers Working Over His Defense on 34 Felony Charges
After former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in New York on 34 felony charges, his lawyers have begun working on his defense. According to some experts, the cases could have very serious consequences for him and his political future. Veronica Balderas Iglesias has the details.
