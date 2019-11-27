Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Audio menu
Internet TV
Home
News
Zimbabwe
Africa
USA
World
Live Talk
Live Talk TV
Live Talk
Studio 7
Indaba zesiNdebele Ekuseni
Indaba zesiNdebele
Nhau dzeShona Mangwanani
Nhau dzeShona
Special Reports
Login / Register
More
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
VOA Zimbabwe TV
Latest Show
Live Talk - Diaspora Forum
Upcoming
20:00 - 21:00
Live Talk - Women's Roundtable
More TV
Program Index
Live Talk TV
VOA60 Africa
VOA60 World
VOA60 America
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
Latest Program
Live Talk
Upcoming
05:00 - 06:00
Live Talk
06:00 - 06:30
Nhau dzeShona Mangwanani
06:30 - 07:00
Indaba zesiNdebele Ekuseni
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
Latest Program
Studio 7
Upcoming
19:00 - 20:00
Studio 7
Zimbabwe DTH
Zimbabwe DTH
Latest Program
More Radio
Program Index
Studio 7
Live Talk
ZimPlus
English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Video
Episodes
About
Trump Pardons 'Bread' and 'Butter,' the Turkeys
November 27, 2019
Get Adobe Flash Player
Embed
Embed
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
width
px
height
px
The URL has been copied to your clipboard
No media source currently available
0:00
0:02:40
0:00
Direct link
270p | 7.7MB
360p | 11.6MB
720p | 42.5MB
1080p | 59.7MB
Trump Pardons 'Bread' and 'Butter,' the Turkeys
The president honored White House tradition to pardon turkeys from the Thanksgiving table, and poked fun at Democrats and the media
Episodes
November 27, 2019
Rwandan Mayor Kept Genocide’s Bloodshed at Bay
November 27, 2019
Middle East Protests: Why Now and to What End?
November 27, 2019
Israel Set to Deport Human Rights Watch Researcher
November 27, 2019
A Royal Mess: Britain's Monarchy Facing Biggest Crisis Since 1990s
November 27, 2019
Northern Iraq Sees Surge of IS Violence After Baghdadi's Death
November 26, 2019
Women Worldwide Demand Government Action to End Abuse of Women, Girls
See all episodes
See TV Programs
See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG