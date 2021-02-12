Trump Impeachment Day 3
Trump Impeachment Day 3: House impeachment managers on Thursday closed their case, arguing former President Donald Trump was directly responsible for the attempt to overturn the counting of electoral college votes for Joe Biden. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports.
