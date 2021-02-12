Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Trump Impeachment Day 3

Trump Impeachment Day 3
Embed
Trump Impeachment Day 3

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:29 0:00
Direct link

Trump Impeachment Day 3: House impeachment managers on Thursday closed their case, arguing former President Donald Trump was directly responsible for the attempt to overturn the counting of electoral college votes for Joe Biden. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG