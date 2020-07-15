Reprieve for Foreign Students as U.S. Drops In-Person Class Requirement
Foreign students can continue with online-only learning for now, instead of leaving the country or transferring to a university that offers in-person courses, following a surprise policy reversal by the U.S. govt. Mike Hove of VOA's Zimbabwe Service spoke with Immigration Lawyer, Mercy Changwesha.
Episodes
-
July 15, 2020
Racism Tattoos ...
-
July 15, 2020
Pollution - Plastic Free PPE
-
-
July 14, 2020
Organic Food Popular in Ghana, West Africa
-
July 14, 2020
Situation Grave for International Students ...
-
July 14, 2020
Teletherapist Helping COVID-19 Victims ...
Facebook Forum