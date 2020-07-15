Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Reprieve for Foreign Students as U.S. Drops In-Person Class Requirement

Reprieve for Foreign Students as U.S. Drops In-Person Class Requirement
Embed
Reprieve for Foreign Students as U.S. Drops In-Person Class Requirement

No media source currently available

0:00 0:06:18 0:00
Direct link

Foreign students can continue with online-only learning for now, instead of leaving the country or transferring to a university that offers in-person courses, following a surprise policy reversal by the U.S. govt. Mike Hove of VOA's Zimbabwe Service spoke with Immigration Lawyer, Mercy Changwesha.

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG