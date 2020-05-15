Truckers on the Road
Everyone knows what it means to be sheltering in place during the coronavirus, but for essential workers such as truckers, they have had little time at home. Consider what life is like for a long-haul trucker, on the road 24 hours a day during this pandemic. Carolyn Presutti takes us on a few rides.
