Troops at Israel’s Northern Border Motivated to Serve After Attack

Gunfire exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel at the border with Lebanon, as well as attacks across the border with Syria, have continued since the beginning of the war in Gaza. Israel Defense Forces Golan infantry brigade is ready at the border for the possibility of an escalation.

