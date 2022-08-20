The disputed Ethiopian area of Western Tigray is expected to be a sticking point in talks aimed at ending a nearly two-year civil war. Amhara regional leaders say it must be returned to them for talks to move forward. Henry Wilkins reports from Adi Ramets.
Disputed Western Tigray Could Play Critical Role in Ethiopia Peace Talks
