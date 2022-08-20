Accessibility links

Disputed Western Tigray Could Play Critical Role in Ethiopia Peace Talks

The disputed Ethiopian area of Western Tigray is expected to be a sticking point in talks aimed at ending a nearly two-year civil war. Amhara regional leaders say it must be returned to them for talks to move forward. Henry Wilkins reports from Adi Ramets.

