Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Travel Ban, Face Masks in US Seen as Symptoms of Fear of Coronavirus

Travel Ban, Face Masks in US Seen as Symptoms of Fear of Coronavirus
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:35 0:00
Direct link

A travel ban on non-U.S. citizens who have been to China within the past 14 days is the latest reaction to the coronavirus outbreak as fear of the disease continues to spread. Another symptom of that fear is face masks worn in airports and in crowded places by some people in the U.S.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG