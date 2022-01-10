DC Trapeze School
DC TRAPEZE SCHOOL: Whether you're looking to fly through the air with the greatest of ease, explore the aerial arts, or just raise your spirits, the Trapeze School in Washington D.C. will make sure things are looking up. Maxim Moskalkov visited the school and met its many instructors.
