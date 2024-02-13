Top Military Leader of African Descent Shares Her Journey in the US Army
She is the product of parents from Zimbabwe and Nigeria and today serves as a decorated deputy commanding general at the U.S. Army Cadet Command stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky. VOA's Grace Oyenubi shares the story of Brigadier General Amanda Azubuike, an accomplished military leader.
