Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Audio menu
Internet TV
Home
News
Africa
USA
World
Health
Live Talk
Live Talk TV
Live Talk
Studio 7
Studio 7
News in English
Ndebele
Shona
Special Reports
Login / Register
More
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
VOA Zimbabwe TV
Latest Show
Live Talk
Upcoming
20:00 - 21:00
Live Talk - The Connection
More TV
Program Index
Live Talk TV
VOA60 Africa
VOA60 World
VOA60 America
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
Listen live
19:00 - 19:30
LIVE
Nhau dzeShona
Upcoming
19:30 - 20:00
Indaba zesiNdebele
20:00 - 21:00
Live Talk
21:30 - 22:00
Zimbabwe Today
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
Listen live
19:00 - 20:00
LIVE
Studio 7
Upcoming
19:00 - 20:00
Studio 7
Zimbabwe DTH
Zimbabwe DTH
Latest Program
More Radio
Program Index
Studio 7
Live Talk
ZimPlus
English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Nhau dzeShona
Studio 7
Video
Episodes
About
Tonight on The Connection
2 hours ago
Get Adobe Flash Player
Embed
Embed
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
width
px
height
px
The URL has been copied to your clipboard
No media source currently available
0:00
0:00:56
0:00
Direct link
270p | 2.7MB
360p | 3.9MB
720p | 8.7MB
1080p | 17.1MB
Tonight on The Connection
See comments
Facebook Forum
Episodes
March 12, 2019
Human Rights Lawyer Doug Coltart Displaying His Dancing Skills
March 12, 2019
US Experts to Help With Ethiopian Plane Crash Probe
March 11, 2019
Summit Calls for Radical Change to Protect the Oceans
March 11, 2019
HPV Strikes Men as Well as Women
March 11, 2019
Brazil's Indigenous Reserves Threatened by Land Invaders
March 11, 2019
Hong Kong at Center of Asian Wildlife Trafficking
See all episodes
See TV Programs
See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Facebook Forum