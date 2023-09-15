TikTok Popular in Kenya, but Facing Backlash and Call for Ban
One of the world's most popular apps, TikTok, is under growing scrutiny in Kenya over what critics see as explicit and offensive content, and hate speech. An activist has petitioned parliament to ban the Chinese app. Millions of Kenyans use it for entertainment, social connections, or to make money
